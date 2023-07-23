The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .240.

In 63.5% of his 85 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has an RBI in 23 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .275 AVG .202 .357 OBP .279 .433 SLG .313 19 XBH 10 3 HR 4 19 RBI 15 28/20 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings