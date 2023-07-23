The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (36.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .240 AVG .263 .321 OBP .356 .392 SLG .364 9 XBH 6 5 HR 3 15 RBI 8 22/12 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings