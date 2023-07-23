The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (26.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this season (36.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.240 AVG .263
.321 OBP .356
.392 SLG .364
9 XBH 6
5 HR 3
15 RBI 8
22/12 K/BB 26/14
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
