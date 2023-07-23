On Sunday, Maria Timofeeva (No. 246 in the world) takes on Kateryna Baindl (No. 100) in the final of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Baindl is the favorite (-150) to win the final versus Timofeeva (+115).

Maria Timofeeva vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 23

Sunday, July 23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Maria Timofeeva vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kateryna Baindl has a 60.0% chance to win.

Maria Timofeeva Kateryna Baindl +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 49.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.8

Maria Timofeeva vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Timofeeva defeated Nadia Podoroska 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Baindl reached the finals by defeating No. 88-ranked Claire Liu 7-5, 7-6 on Saturday.

Timofeeva has played 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.1 games per match.

In her nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Timofeeva has played an average of 22.3 games.

In her 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Baindl is averaging 22.2 games per match while winning 49.4% of those games.

In 15 matches on clay courts in the past year, Baindl has averaged 19.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 52.3% of the games.

This is the first time that Timofeeva and Baindl have played in the last five years.

