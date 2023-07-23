Sunday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (53-47) against the Colorado Rockies (39-59) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:40 PM on July 23.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Rockies have come away with 36 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer six times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (426 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule