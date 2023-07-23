Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 89 hits and an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458.
- In 64.5% of his games this season (60 of 93), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 31.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 42 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.262
|AVG
|.249
|.340
|OBP
|.335
|.471
|SLG
|.446
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|19
|67/20
|K/BB
|57/23
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.
