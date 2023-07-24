Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with at least two hits 22 times (25.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (32.2%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28.7% of his games this season (25 of 87), with two or more runs four times (4.6%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.293
|AVG
|.240
|.337
|OBP
|.304
|.493
|SLG
|.351
|16
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|16
|30/12
|K/BB
|42/12
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
