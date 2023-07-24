On Monday, Nolan Jones (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .276.

Jones has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 18.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year (30.2%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (39.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .261 AVG .289 .329 OBP .372 .507 SLG .487 7 XBH 9 5 HR 3 11 RBI 9 23/7 K/BB 35/9 4 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings