Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .302 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk is batting .389 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 43 of 58 games this season (74.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (34.5%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Grichuk has had an RBI in 20 games this season (34.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%).
- In 48.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.337
|AVG
|.270
|.395
|OBP
|.333
|.519
|SLG
|.441
|14
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|15
|26/7
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Corbin (6-10) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
