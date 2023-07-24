The Colorado Rockies (39-60) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll against the Washington Nationals (41-58) on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park. C.J. Cron is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (6-10) for the Nationals and Jake Bird (2-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 4.03 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Bird

Bird (2-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.

In 45 games this season, he has put up a 4.03 ERA and averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .276 against him.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 31 of his 45 appearances this season.

Jake Bird vs. Nationals

He will face off against a Nationals offense that ranks fifth in the league with 891 total hits (on a .262 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .403 (18th in the league) with 89 total home runs (28th in MLB play).

Bird has pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out two against the Nationals this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals will hand the ball to Corbin (6-10) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.97 and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .301 in 20 games this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Corbin has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 59th, 1.535 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.

