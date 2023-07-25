Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .282 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 28 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (20.5%), homering in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 14 games this year (31.8%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.261
|AVG
|.300
|.329
|OBP
|.385
|.507
|SLG
|.525
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|23/7
|K/BB
|35/10
|4
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
