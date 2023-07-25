Nolan Jones -- .219 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .282 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 28 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (20.5%), homering in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 14 games this year (31.8%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .261 AVG .300 .329 OBP .385 .507 SLG .525 7 XBH 10 5 HR 4 11 RBI 11 23/7 K/BB 35/10 4 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings