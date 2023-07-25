The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .309.

Grichuk will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 74.6% of his 59 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in six games this season (10.2%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (35.6%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.8%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.6%.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .337 AVG .284 .395 OBP .344 .519 SLG .448 14 XBH 11 2 HR 4 9 RBI 16 26/7 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings