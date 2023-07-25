The Washington Nationals will look to C.J. Abrams for continued offensive production when they square off against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 99 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 438 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.50 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.513 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (8-8) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Gomber has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Astros L 4-1 Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Austin Gomber Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.