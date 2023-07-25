The Washington Nationals (41-59) and the Colorado Rockies (40-60) will match up on Tuesday, July 25 at Nationals Park, with Trevor Williams getting the nod for the Nationals and Austin Gomber taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 6.18 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won two of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Washington.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Rockies have come away with 37 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 29-49 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Harold Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.