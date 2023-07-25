Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Nationals on July 25, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Lane Thomas, Ryan McMahon and others when the Washington Nationals host the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .252/.336/.453 slash line on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 39 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .240/.321/.371 so far this season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Trevor Williams Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Williams Stats
- Trevor Williams (5-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 21st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 20 starts this season.
- Williams has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Williams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|3
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|at Mariners
|Jun. 26
|4.0
|8
|3
|3
|4
|1
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (116 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .293/.340/.490 slash line so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 90 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .257/.335/.486 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
