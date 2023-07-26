The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .210.

Wynns has a base hit in 13 of 24 games played this season (54.2%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In five games this season (20.8%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 24 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 2 .261 AVG .200 .320 OBP .333 .304 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 8/2 K/BB 1/1 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings