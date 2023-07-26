Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 86th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.2%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (32.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.293
|AVG
|.248
|.337
|OBP
|.316
|.493
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 5.00 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
