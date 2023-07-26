Mike Toglia -- batting .182 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .191.

Toglia has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .208 AVG .174 .321 OBP .208 .333 SLG .261 1 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

