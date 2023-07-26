On Wednesday, July 26 at 12:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals (42-59) host the Colorado Rockies (40-61) at Nationals Park. Jake Irvin will get the nod for the Nationals, while Peter Lambert will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Rockies have +110 odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-1, 5.49 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Nationals have won three out of the five games in which they've been favored.

The Nationals have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Nationals were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Washington combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Rockies have come away with 37 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 29 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Jones 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.