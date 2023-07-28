Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .255 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Trejo has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23.9% of his games this season (11 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.242
|AVG
|.267
|.262
|OBP
|.313
|.355
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|12/2
|K/BB
|23/5
|1
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.86 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
