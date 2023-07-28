Paula Reto is the current leader (+50000) at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship after one round of play.

Amundi Evian Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 1:15 AM ET

1:15 AM ET Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par/Distance: Par 71/6,527 yards

Amundi Evian Championship Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 2:27 AM ET

2:27 AM ET Current Rank: 50th (E)

50th (E) Odds to Win: +1400

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 E 4 2 50th

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 7:27 AM ET

7:27 AM ET Current Rank: 35th (-1)

35th (-1) Odds to Win: +1600

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 3 2 35th

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 3:03 AM ET

3:03 AM ET Current Rank: 50th (E)

50th (E) Odds to Win: +1600

Lin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 E 2 0 50th

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 7:27 AM ET

7:27 AM ET Current Rank: 19th (-2)

19th (-2) Odds to Win: +1800

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 6 4 19th

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 7:03 AM ET

7:03 AM ET Current Rank: 35th (-1)

35th (-1) Odds to Win: +2000

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 4 3 35th

Amundi Evian Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Ayaka Furue 19th (-2) +2000 Linn Grant 19th (-2) +2000 Atthaya Thitikul 19th (-2) +2200 Minjee Lee 19th (-2) +2200 Leona Maguire 35th (-1) +2200 Nasa Hataoka 35th (-1) +2500 Jiyai Shin 64th (+1) +2800 Charley Hull 119th (+6) +2800 Carlota Ciganda 98th (+3) +3300 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 19th (-2) +3500

