Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .307 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (36.1%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6%.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (49.2%), including eight multi-run games (13.1%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.337
|AVG
|.282
|.395
|OBP
|.338
|.519
|SLG
|.435
|14
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|26/7
|K/BB
|24/10
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.86 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).
