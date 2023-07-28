Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Colorado Rockies on Friday against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -125 +105 11 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread each time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have put together a 3-7 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Colorado has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Rockies have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado has played in 101 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-59-0).

The Rockies have covered 60% of their games this season, going 12-8-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 17-36 17-25 23-37 24-45 16-17

