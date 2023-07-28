Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 103 total home runs.

Colorado's .406 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Rockies are 13th in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in runs scored with 447 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.48).

The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in baseball (1.510).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

Freeland has eight quality starts this season.

Freeland will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Austin Gomber Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell 8/1/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Chase Anderson Joe Musgrove

