Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, July 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 93 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 71st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 96), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (44 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .262 AVG .253 .340 OBP .336 .471 SLG .453 20 XBH 19 8 HR 8 27 RBI 20 67/20 K/BB 61/24 2 SB 3

