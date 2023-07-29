Following the third round of the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley is in fourth place at -13.

Looking to bet on Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aaron Baddeley Insights

Baddeley has finished better than par six times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Baddeley has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Baddeley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 34 -7 278 0 13 0 2 $918,441

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Baddeley has an average finishing position of 41st in his past three appearances at this event.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

This course is set up to play at 7,431 yards, 414 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Baddeley will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,263 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Baddeley's Last Time Out

Baddeley finished in the 30th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 53rd percentile among all competitors.

Baddeley was better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Baddeley carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Baddeley recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Baddeley carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last tournament, Baddeley's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Baddeley finished the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Baddeley finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Baddeley Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Baddeley's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.