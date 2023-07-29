Harold Castro -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .268 with 11 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 42 of 69 games this year (60.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.9%).

He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in 17 games this year (24.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this season (27.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .279 AVG .257 .283 OBP .288 .327 SLG .343 5 XBH 7 0 HR 1 14 RBI 11 26/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings