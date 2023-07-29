Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .243 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- In 64.0% of his games this season (57 of 89), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 89 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.282
|AVG
|.205
|.368
|OBP
|.283
|.443
|SLG
|.307
|20
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|15
|28/21
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.85 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.06 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing batters.
