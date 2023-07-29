Mike Toglia -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .216.

Toglia is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), Toglia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Toglia has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In nine of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .240 AVG .192 .345 OBP .250 .360 SLG .385 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 3 6/4 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

