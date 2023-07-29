Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mike Toglia -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Athletics Player Props
|Rockies vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Athletics
|Rockies vs Athletics Odds
|Rockies vs Athletics Prediction
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .216.
- Toglia is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), Toglia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Toglia has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In nine of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.240
|AVG
|.192
|.345
|OBP
|.250
|.360
|SLG
|.385
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|6/4
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.85 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.06 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.