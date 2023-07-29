In the final of the Hamburg on Saturday, Noma Noha Akugue (ranked No. 207) takes on Arantxa Rus (No. 60).

Rus is the favorite (-300) to win the title against Noha Akugue (+240).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Arantxa Rus Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Arantxa Rus Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 75.0% chance to win.

Noma Noha Akugue Arantxa Rus +240 Odds to Win Match -300 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Arantxa Rus Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 101-ranked Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-3 on Friday, Noha Akugue reached the finals.

In the semifinals on Friday, Rus clinched a victory against No. 225-ranked Daria Saville, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Noha Akugue has played 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.5 games per match.

On clay, Noha Akugue has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.3 games per match while winning 50.8% of games.

Rus has played 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 53.2% of those games.

Rus has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 12 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Noha Akugue and Rus have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.