The Colorado Rockies hope to break their three-game losing run against the Oakland Athletics (29-76), on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies will give the nod to Chris Flexen and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn (1-2, 5.06 ERA).

Rockies vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flexen - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen gets the nod for the Rockies and will make his first start of the season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 29-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn (1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .297 batting average against him.

Blackburn enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Blackburn will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

