Xiyu Lin will be among those playing the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Lin at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Xiyu Lin Insights

Lin has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey four times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 18 rounds played.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Lin has finished in the top five in three of her past five events.

Lin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Lin has a top-20 finish in four consecutive tournaments.

Lin will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 15 -9 273 0 18 6 8 $1.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,527 yards this week, which is 490 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Evian Resort Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, 24 yards shorter than the average course Lin has played in the past year (6,551).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which was strong enough to place her in the 92nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Lin shot better than 79% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.76.

Lin recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Lin had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.6).

Lin's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that last tournament, Lin had a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

Lin ended the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lin finished without one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Lin Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.