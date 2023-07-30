The Kansas City Chiefs at the moment have the best odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of eight Chiefs games last season went over the point total.

Kansas City owned the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. On the road, they were 7-2.

When underdogs, Kansas City had only one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

In addition, Mahomes rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

Nick Bolton collected two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

