On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .259 with 22 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 69 of 97 games this season (71.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.6%).

In 10 games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Tovar has driven in a run in 34 games this season (35.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .286 AVG .232 .319 OBP .259 .462 SLG .379 19 XBH 16 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 46/6 K/BB 58/7 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings