Mike Toglia -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .218 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Toglia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer in his last outings.

In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), Toglia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In nine of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .241 AVG .192 .333 OBP .250 .345 SLG .385 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 6/4 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

