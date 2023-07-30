DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (18-6) take on Kayla McBride and the Minnesota Lynx (12-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Sunday, July 30 at 1:00 PM ET.

Connecticut enters this matchup after an 88-83 win against Dallas. The Sun's leading scorer was Bonner, who wound up with 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Led by McBride (26 PTS, 78.6 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Diamond Miller (22 PTS, 40 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT), Minnesota ended its last matchup winning 88-83 against New York.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-900 to win)

Sun (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+600 to win)

Lynx (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-11.5)

Sun (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.2 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (85.4).

Minnesota grabs 34.6 rebounds per game and concede 34.6 boards, ranking sixth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

With 18.8 assists per game, the Lynx are eighth in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in committing them (13.1 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (12.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.4%.

Defensively, Minnesota is worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.4. It is ninth in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.9%.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx average 80.8 points per game at home, 1.3 more than on the road (79.5). Defensively they allow 86.8 per game, 3.2 more than away (83.6).

At home, Minnesota pulls down 34.2 rebounds per game, one fewer than on the road (35.2). The team allows 33.5 rebounds per game at home, 2.6 fewer than on the road (36.1).

This year the Lynx are picking up more assists at home (19.5 per game) than away (17.9).

Minnesota commits more turnovers per game at home (13.6) than on the road (12.5), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12.7) than on the road (12.8).

At home the Lynx make 6.5 treys per game, 0.2 less than away (6.7). They shoot 31.6% from beyond the arc at home, 0.4% higher than on the road (31.2%).

Minnesota gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.8) than on the road (10.3), and allows the same 3-point percentage at home as on the road (35.9%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been underdogs in 17 games this season and won seven (41.2%) of those contests.

This season, the Lynx have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +600 on the moneyline.

Minnesota's record against the spread is 12-12-0.

Minnesota has won once ATS (1-4) as a 11.5-point underdog or more this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

