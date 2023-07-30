Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .312 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk has gotten at least one hit in 74.6% of his games this year (47 of 63), with more than one hit 23 times (36.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 63), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Grichuk has driven home a run in 23 games this year (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 32 of 63 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.345
|AVG
|.282
|.398
|OBP
|.338
|.566
|SLG
|.435
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|26/7
|K/BB
|24/10
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.83).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.