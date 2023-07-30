Player props can be found for Ryan McMahon and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Colorado Rockies host the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 94 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .255/.337/.458 slash line so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 86 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 40 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .243/.325/.373 slash line so far this season.

Profar brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .248/.342/.479 slash line on the year.

Rooker has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 58 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .216/.300/.310 slash line on the year.

Kemp brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles and two RBI.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 26 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Giants Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

