Ryan McMahon -- batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on July 31 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (96) this season.

McMahon has recorded a hit in 64 of 99 games this year (64.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.3%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.3% of his games this year, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 of 99 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .262 AVG .253 .340 OBP .336 .470 SLG .453 22 XBH 19 8 HR 8 30 RBI 20 67/21 K/BB 61/24 2 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings