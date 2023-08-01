A Group E matchup between the United States and Portugal, their third and final contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, begins at 3:00 AM ET on August 1 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The game is on FOX US,Fox Sports 1, if you're looking for how to watch.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch the United States vs. Portugal

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1

FOX US,Fox Sports 1 Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

The United States Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Vietnam July 21 W 3-0 Home Netherlands July 26 D 1-1 Home Portugal August 1 - Away

United States' Recent Performance

The United States' last game was a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, taking 10 shots and outshooting by seven.

The United States was led by Lindsey Horan, who scored her team's only goal versus .

The United States' Sophia Smith two goals and one assist in two Women's World Cup games.

So far in two Women's World Cup games, Horan has tallied two goals.

Rose Lavelle has not scored but has one assist during Women's World Cup matches.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

United States' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Alyssa Naeher #1

Ashley Sanchez #2

Sofia Huerta #3

Naomi Girma #4

Kelley O'Hara #5

Lynn Williams #6

Alyssa Thompson #7

Julie Ertz #8

Savannah DeMelo #9

Lindsey Horan #10

Sophia Smith #11

Alana Cook #12

Alex Morgan #13

Emily Sonnett #14

Megan Rapinoe #15

Rose Lavelle #16

Andi Sullivan #17

Casey Murphy #18

Crystal Dunn #19

Trinity Rodman #20

Aubrey Kingsbury #21

Kristie Mewis #22

Emily Fox #23

Portugal Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Netherlands July 23 L 1-0 Away Vietnam July 27 W 2-0 Home United States August 1 - Home

Portugal's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on July 27, Portugal claimed a 2-0 win against Vietnam. Portugal outshot Vietnam 28 to five.

For Portugal, Francisca Nazareth and Telma Encarnacao each scored a goal.

In Women's World Cup, Encarnacao has collected one goal (in two matches) and one assist for Portugal.

Lucia Alves has not scored, but does have one assist for Portugal in Women's World Cup.

In two Women's World Cup matches, Nazareth has one goal.

Portugal's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster