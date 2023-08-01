Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .270.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 92), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (31.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.292
|AVG
|.248
|.341
|OBP
|.316
|.484
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|32/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Avila gets the call to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief two times this season.
