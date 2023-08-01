The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Coors Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Tovar has had a hit in 70 of 99 games this year (70.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (21.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 41 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .279 AVG .232 .315 OBP .259 .453 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 48/7 K/BB 58/7 2 SB 3

