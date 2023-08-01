On Tuesday, Harold Castro (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .266 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this year (59.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Castro has had an RBI in 17 games this year (23.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .274 AVG .257 .278 OBP .288 .327 SLG .343 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 14 RBI 11 31/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings