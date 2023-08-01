The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .240 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 58 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 6.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.4% of his games this year, Profar has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .275 AVG .205 .362 OBP .283 .429 SLG .307 20 XBH 10 3 HR 4 21 RBI 15 31/22 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings