Lynx vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Minnesota Lynx (13-13), on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Connecticut Sun (18-7). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.
Lynx vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-10.5)
|162.5
|-700
|+500
|PointsBet
|Sun (-11.5)
|162.5
|-750
|+450
|Tipico
|Sun (-11.5)
|161.5
|-800
|+500
Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.
- The Lynx have covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Minnesota has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- In the Sun's 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 26 times this year.
