How to Watch the Rockies vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will look to get the better of Peter Lambert, the Colorado Rockies' starter, on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 106 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 461 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.45) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.515 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Lambert (2-1) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.
- He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Lambert has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-4
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Pedro Avila
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Joe Musgrove
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jack Flaherty
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Wade Miley
