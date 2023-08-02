Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .209.
- In 14 of 26 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|13
|.000
|AVG
|.194
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.306
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|2/0
|K/BB
|13/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.72 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez (4-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw one inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering no earned runs without giving up a hit.
- The 32-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 46 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
