In the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 2, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (53-55) square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (42-65). The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Padres (-225). San Diego is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -110 odds). The contest's total has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (10-3, 3.05 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-11, 4.79 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 43, or 53.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Padres have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 38, or 41.3%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win one times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

