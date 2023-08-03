A pair of hot hitters, Christian Yelich and Bryan Reynolds, will try to keep it going when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB action with 113 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .376 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .232 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 452 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers are 25th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 22 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 442 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.374 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser (3-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.

His last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Houser is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Houser enters the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Keller has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Braves L 11-5 Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves L 8-6 Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Rich Hill 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Kyle Freeland

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Freddy Peralta 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos

