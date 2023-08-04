Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Hunter Brown, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 139 total home runs.

Houston's .415 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (521 total).

The Astros rank 15th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston's 3.77 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.268).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 150 home runs.

Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

New York has scored 471 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.240 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Brown (7-7) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Brown is looking for his third straight quality start.

Brown is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Luis Severino (2-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up nine earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Severino has six starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.