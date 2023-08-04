Christopher Eubanks, off a defeat in the round of 16 of the Citi Open (to Jordan Thompson) in his previous tournament, will start the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers in Toronto, Ontario against Gael Monfils in the round of 64. Eubanks' monyeline odds to win it all at Sobeys Stadium are +12500.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Eubanks at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Eubanks' Next Match

In his opening match at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, on Monday, August 7 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 64, Eubanks will play Monfils.

Christopher Eubanks Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers odds to win: +12500

Want to bet on Eubanks? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Eubanks Stats

Eubanks last played on August 3, 2023, a 2-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 71-ranked Thompson in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.

In 17 tournaments over the past year, Eubanks has gone 35-16 and has won one title.

In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Eubanks has gone 21-11.

In his 51 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Eubanks has averaged 28.5 games.

Eubanks, in 32 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 26.7 games per match and won 51.3% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Eubanks has won 84.4% of his games on serve, and 16.8% on return.

Eubanks has claimed 83.1% of his service games on hard courts and 17.0% of his return games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.